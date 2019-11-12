Travel to the magical world of the La Zenia Boulevard Christmas lights!

The month of November marks one of the best dates in the year for the Orihuela-Costa as the La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center prepares to turn on the festive Christmas lights. This event will be following in December by the spectacular Zenia Boulevard Christmas Parade which will see the shopping center filled with colour and joy for the festive season.

Over the next few days the Orihuela-Costa Shopping Mall will be covered in decorations from top to bottom as thousands of Christmas lights are put up.

On Saturday 23rd November 2019 from 7:00 pm, there will be a fabulous evening of dance, music, and magical surprises followed by the turning on of the festive Christmas lights.

A few weeks later, on Saturday 21st December 2019 from 6:00 pm, the wonder Christmas Parade will take place. Santa Claus will be taking a holiday from his daily routine at the North Pole and will be flying in to the Zenia Boulevard to ride his sleigh through the streets of the streets of the Shopping Centre and greet the public in the “Cabalgata de Papá Noel”. And in addition to Santa, local groups will be parading through the streets in their Christmas costumes and, if it is anything like the celebrations in 2018 (seen above), then it is surely an event in the Orihuela-Costa calendar which should not be missed!

Zenia Boulevard will conclude the weekend with a festive show, and some very lucky children will get an opportunity to meet Santa Claus firsthand. They may even be lucky enough to see him and sit on his lap in Santa’s grotto!

On Christmas Day retail outlets at the Zenia Boulevard will be closed, but restaurants and leisure facilities will be open as normal.

Up to date information, including opening times, will appear on the Zenia Boulevard Leader page as is it made available.