Information for UK nationals on voting in the UK General Election

The UK is holding a General Election on 12 December. British citizens who have been abroad for 15 years or less can register as an overseas voter (further information can be found at https://www.gov.uk/voting-when-abroad).

Once registered, you have to renew your registration every year. You will get a reminder when it is time to renew. If you do not renew your registration, you will be removed from the register and must make a fresh application in order to vote again.

We have taken steps to help speed up the delivery of postal votes overseas and advise that they are sent back in good time, especially during a period as busy for post in the UK as December is.

You can vote from Spain in two ways – by post or by proxy. Overseas voters who are re-registering to vote or newly applying to use a postal vote in the days running up to the deadlines should seriously consider the option of a proxy, as at that stage there will be reduced time needed to send out, complete, and return a postal vote from overseas

If you want to vote by post in Great Britain, your local Electoral Registration Office must receive your postal vote application by 5pm on 26 November. If you want to vote by proxy in Great Britain, your local Electoral Registration Office must receive your proxy vote application by 5pm on 4 December.

You cannot vote by post from abroad if your registered address is in Northern Ireland. If you are registered in Northern Ireland, applications to vote by proxy must be received by 5pm on 21 November by the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland.

HMA Hugh Elliott said: “I would encourage all British citizens to register to vote if you are able to and you should consider voting by proxy to ensure your vote is counted.”

UK Nationals can vote and stand in local elections in Spain as long as you are registered on the padrón where you live.

