‘X’ marks the spot on TREASURE ISLAND.

The Rojales Pantomime Group are busily rehearsing their next swashbuckling and very funny pantomime to be performed January 30, 31st and February 1st – TREASURE ISLAND – an hilarious script by Ben Crocker.

Long John Silver needs a pirate crew to sail on The Hispaniola to the Caribbean to find the treasure and he tasks Seadog Sam and Seaweed Willy to find him a crew, who accidentally bump into the ladies of the Smugglers Cove WI on Bristol dockside one afternoon and decide to recruit them. Will long John be happy with his new crew, who are more at home baking cakes and knitting, but who now find themselves pirates in a panto?? Come and see for yourselves all the mayhem and fun that ensues on their quest for the treasure.

There’s going to be Yo Ho Hos galore, along with some silly slapstick comedy, as well as lots of songs, dances, plenty of surprises for the audience and not forgetting a very old parrot called Polly!

The Rojales Pantomime Group raised around 3000€ from their last pantomime, which was donated to various local charities and they are hoping to raise even more from this next hilarious production which will be performed at The Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio for three nights at 7.30pm.

Tickets are 8€ adults, 5€ children and ticket outlets will be advertised in the local press very shortly. If you would like to reserve tickets please contact Christine on 678 212 034 or email shimserv.gmail.com.