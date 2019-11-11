What You Need To Know About Playing Strip Poker

There is no denying that the game of poker has emerged over the last couple of years. Yes, a lot of this is in part thanks to online gambling, and some of it just has to do with the overall popularity of the game. Whatever the situation is, no one can deny the fact that poker has moved from major casinos to pubs and bars.

People all around the United States and England are playing the game in their favorite haunts. Not only are they playing the game, but they are playing different variations of it like strip poker.

A Bit Of Background

Strip poker really has a long and storied history when you sit down and chart it out. In fact, it is a game that has been right at the heart of some of today’s all-time great comedy movies. Although the game shares a long and storied history, it seems that no one is entirely sure how it all started.

Some claim that the game came from New Orleans at about the time poker itself was established. All that really is known for certain is that the first reference of the game of poker can be traced back to 1916. So, it has a long and storied history. That was probably a given. What you are wondering is how to play the game and what it’s all about.

Getting Started

Getting started, of course, means starting with the basics. Strip poker, after all, is a variation of poker, which means it is going to be played with similar rules and regulations. While there are also different variations of strip poker, it is the Texas Hold’Em variation that reigns in as the most popular.

This is why you will want to brush up on the rules of this variation of poker before you even sit down at a table. You can do this by visiting online providers like judi deposit pulsa and playing online.

Not understanding the rules of the game will put you at a huge disadvantage as you won’t know what cards to keep and what cards to discards. Entering a game without knowing the rules will leave you stark naked before you even know what’s going on.

Getting Undressed

The name of the game is strip poker, so you can already imagine that the losing parties are going to have to strip when they lose. Strip poker usually works by playing hands. At the end of each hand, the individual with the lowest score will have to shed a piece of clothing.

The clothing option will be the player’s choice, but nonetheless, he or she is going to lose something. For instance, if you have three players and two of the players have two or three of a kind, while the third player has nothing it will be the third player that ends up shedding a piece of his or her clothing.

This will continue until the players are completely nude. Once they are nude it means they are out of chips and out of the game. Keep in mind that some games will include bets and raises like traditional poker, so make sure you always know what you are getting into before you get into it.