By Andrew Atkinson

Spain World Cup player, San Javier, Murcia born ladies football star Marta Penalver has been coaching youths in Italy.

“The first provincial grouping took place at the weekend – our first kicks,” said Marta, 27, who played for Spain in the 2015 World Cup, formerly at Roldan, plays for Futsal Florentia in Serie A in Italy.

“Some of the children were having their first coaching lesson and game,” said Marta, coaching at the Spazio Reale centre.