Pets in Spain would like to invite you all to their Christmas Fayre on Saturday, 30th November, 11am till 2pm. This will be held at their Charity Shop located in between Hogs Head and Chief O’Neil’s, Calle Francisco de Quevedo, La Marina Urb.

They will have lots of stalls to browse around to buy your Christmas goodies and usual home baked goodies. Plus EVERYTHING in both their charity shops will be HALF PRICE for 1 day only!