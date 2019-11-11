Obituary: Former WW2 veteran Cecil Leonard Oliver, dies, aged 92

GENTLEMAN, Torrevieja resident, former WW2 veteran Cecil Lenoard Oliver has died, aged 92, at Torrevieja hospital.

Len passed away at 9.40am on Sunday November 10, with his son Gary, daughter Susan, and daughter in law by his side.

Born in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, World War II veteran and former RAF mechanic Len, who was in no pain and passed away peacefully in his sleep, was 92 on November 8.

Len was a loyal member of the RAF Association Costa Blanca Charity, that supports the RAF family.

Great-great-grandfather Len had his biography: ‘March Tenth’ published by Los Montesinos, Alicante, author and The Leader journalist Andrew Atkinson in October.

Len Oliver who passed away in Torrevieja Hospital, aged 92, with author Andrew Atkinson.

A former Amateur Dramatics and Sunday School teacher, Len, also ran a Groceries shop in Rochdale, before emigrating to Spain three decades ago.

“Len told me his life in Spain had been good. Although he missed his family in the UK dearly, he spoke to members every day, on the telephone,” said Andrew Atkinson, who visited Len in hospital, along with his wife Helen, prior to his passing.

“Len was passionate about life and was a true gentleman. He will be sadly missed. Condolences go to his family at this sad time,” said Andrew.

Len’s wife Kathleen, died of Alzheimer’s in 2015, having been married for 64 years.

The funeral of Cecil Leonard Oliver will take place on Tuesday November 12 at 2pm, to be held at Torrevieja Tanatorio, located near to the big Aqua Park.