Heigh Ho Heigh Ho it’s off to panto we go!

Here comes Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs! It’s the best panto on the Costa Blanca! The Networks Theatre pantomime is always a hot ticket with great scripts, brilliant actors, fabulous costumes and those guaranteed corny jokes! You’ll have a great time…oh yes you will!

With a cast of twenty-five actors just bubbling with enthusiasm come along and join the team as they bring you their 18th Annual Pantomime as ever written and directed by artistic director Nick Moore! With only four public performances early booking is essential

Shows are:

Thursday November 28th at 8.30pm,

Friday November 29th at 9pm,

Saturday November 30th at 5pm and 7.30pm

Ticket Price: Adults 10€ – Students and Children 5€

You can now reserve your tickets online in our website www.networkstheatre.com