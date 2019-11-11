Cup cheer for Courtyard A

By Andrew Atkinson

The Courtyard A Los Montesinos got the upper hand against Micky’s Bar – racking up a 5-3 victory in the Torrevieja Winter Pool Cup.

Terreza suffered a 8-1 heavy defeat against Murphy’s Bar; RT2 went down to a narrow 5-4 defeat against Dubliners.

Porterhouse gained a comfortable 6-3 win against Mi Sol, to go into the next round. Perro Negro suffered a 6-3 defeat against Fire Station GW.

Irish Abbey chalked up a 6-3 win against The George; Iglesias B edged through, following a 5-4 nailbiting win against Sackos.

Britannia A also edged through, with a 5-4 victory against Santana B. Sports Bar overcame Vista 6-3; Oasis gained a 6-3 win against Santana A, with Fire Station BW going into the next round, with a 5-2 win against Casa Ventura.

Byes: Britannia B, Iglesias A, The Courtyard B, Marina Bar and JP’s (Hoggies).