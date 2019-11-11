Athlete of the year Carmen Marco

Oriolan Sport Gala – Fortius Awards 2019:

THE Councillor for Sports Victor Bernabéu has announced the winners of the Fortius awards – 13 categories and four special awards – which will be presented during the celebration of the Oriolan Sport Gala on November 29, at the Caja Mediterráneo Foundation Auditorium at 8pm.

“We want to recognise and reward annually the work and the most relevant sporting merits of different athletes”, said Bernabéu.

“As well as entities and people linked to the sport of the municipality of Orihuela with the Fortius Awards”, said Bernabéu.

“The event has the main objective of publicly valuing the effort, dedication and delivery – and ultimately – all the values that the sport entails”, said Bernabéu.

The award for the athlete of the year goes to Carmen Marco, newly convened for the preparation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The athlete with functional diversity of the year is Carlos Sarrías, adapted cyclist winner of the Spanish Cup, in category MC1.

The popular athlete of the year is triathlete Esteban Ortuño, champion of the Mediterranean Triathlon Circuit, of the Sub 23 category and the general.

The recognition of the athlete of the year is regional champion Aymen Smaili Miri.

The coach of the year is Joaquín J. Rocamora (Handball), Spanish Champion of Territorial Selections in the Women’s Youth category (Valencian National Team).

The Fortius prize for the team of the year will be awarded to Orihuela C.F, after gaining promotion to the Valencia Regional 2nd B.

The award for the club or Sports Association of the year goes to Orihuela Rugby Club, on the occasion of its 45th anniversary.

The event of the year will highlight the City Race Against Pancreatic Cancer, organized by the Department of Sports, the Spanish Association of Pancreatology (AESPANC) and the Association of Pancreatic Cancer (ACAPAN).

The celebration in the Oriolan city in 2018 was a record – with more than 4,700 marchers and runners – surpassing cities, including Alicante, Bologna/Milan.

The Fortius Prize for the education, highlighted by the support and promotion of sport, goes to Rosa Cerezo, Physical Education teacher at the CEIP Andrés Manjón, where she has worked for 28 years.

In the category of sports manager of the year, the winner will is Francisco Sánchez, sports director of the Granada Club de Fútbol.

The entity highlighted for its support and promotion of sport goes to Chiringuitos del Sol, in recognition of its work on the beaches of Orihuela.

An award goes to Sports communicator – for the support and promotion of sport – to Antonio Peñalver, for his 30 years of profession in the media in the sports facet, currently the director of the Vega Baja Digital Sport Media.

The ‘Fortius-Bernardo Ruiz’ prize for the sports career goes to the Taekwondist Pedro González Blanco, after more than 45 years as coach and trainer of the sport.

Among the four special Fortius Awards, the Department of Sports will also distinguish Radio Orihuela-Cadena Ser for its 40 years of dissemination and promotion of sport, as well as its collaboration in numerous sporting events and activities, and the 3D digital medium Vega Baja.

The Tragamillas Athletics Club, for its contribution to energizing and promoting sport, highlighting its volunteer work and collaboration in municipal and solidarity events.

A special mention also goes to CD La Murada, for its promotion to Preferential.

And, above all, for its social work within the municipality and in the Oriolana district.

Also a mention goes to ‘La Rutika’, for its vocation in the promotion of sport, as a means of promoting healthy and physical activity.