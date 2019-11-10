The Remembrance Service in Mil Palmeras is always a special event and no more so than on 10 November when almost a thousand people took part in the service, the vast majority of which followed it on a big screen outside the small village church in Mil Palmeras, most outside despite a bitterly cold wind.

Now that the Department of health have rolled out the flu vaccine pensioners and many other people who are in particular risk groups are encouraged to go along to their local medical centre to receive the jab which they may do so until the end of January.