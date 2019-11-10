First established a little over two weeks ago the Cabo Roig Defibrillator Appeal got off to a wonderful start on Friday afternoon despite a bitterly cold wind blowing down the front of the strip.

Smiling Jacks on the Orihuela-Costa Cabo Roig Strip was the venue for an afternoon of pampering, both men and women with beauty treatment, hair, makeup and nails provided by Alex, Moya and Dan the Man absolutely free of charge.

Business was surprisingly brisk for all three benefactors and together with a very successful raffle organised by Sharon, a Karaoke with Carl and a multitude of donations, organisers Breda Delaney and Ger, proprietor of Smiling Jacks, who also provided free food, raised a grand total of 1243 euro.

Breda was completely overwhelmed by the help she was provided by the volunteers and the generosity of the 200 or so people that attended. “When I first set up at 2 o clock I had no idea that we would go on to raise such a massive amount. As I lay in bed on Thursday night I had everything crossed that we might make 4 or 500 euro but to almost reach the 1250 mark was a massive achievement. I am so pleased and I am so indebted to all my helpers and to everybody that came along and provided their support. It just goes to show what big, big hearts the people of Cabo Roig have”.