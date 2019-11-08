Follow The Bear and Fusil Raffles, Henderson duo raids

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

NICKY Henderson could be set for some ‘bear hugs’ – if Follow The Bear (12.20) lands the opening race at Aintree on Saturday.

Top veteran trainer Henderson saddles Follow The Bear in the 2 miles 3 furlongs handicap Chase, with J. McGrath up. Trio For Rio (12.20) is also selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Henderson is also noted in runner Fusil Raffles (3.00) to land the £34,000 winner’s prize in the Unibet Elite Hurdle Group 2 race over 1m 7f, with Daryl Jacob in the saddle at Wincanton.

Aintree’s meeting, where the going is soft, good to soft in places on the Chase course, Jelski (12.55) beaten favourite last time out, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies and ridden by Thomas Bellamy, is set to make amends in the Novice Hurdle over 2m 4f, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

In the Handicap Chase over 1m 7f Charmant, burdened with 11st 12lb (1.30) and Lillington, trained by Colin Tizzard and ridden by Tom Scudamore, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Cepage (2.05) trained by Venetia Williams and ridden by Charlie Deutsch, and Duke Street, trained by Dr R.D. Newland, are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

In the Pertempts Network Handicap Hurdle over 3m Bialco (2.40) trained by Miss Lucinda Russell and ridden by Blair Campbell (3lb claimer) and Miss Sue Smith trained Rosy World, with T.J. O’Brien up, are each-way selections by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Roksana (3.15) is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips to get the better of Top Notch in the 2m 4f Handicap Hurdle.

Vulcan Bomber (3.50) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

WINCANTON gets under starters orders at 12.40 with fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Fiddlerontheroof, tipped to win, and First Lord De Cuet, selected each-way.

Native Robin (1.15) Danse Idol (1.50) and Empreinte Reconce (1.50) are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Colin Tizzard trained Reserve Tank (2.25) with Robbie Power up, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Give Me A Copper (3.35) trained by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Harry Cobden, and White Moon, trained by Colin Tizzard, with Robbie Power up, are each-way selections by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Handicap Listed Chase over 3m 1f, with a winner’s purse of £34,000.

Jonjo O’Neill saddles Pens Man (4.10) in a wide open NH Flat race over 1m 7f, with Adrian Hesketh up, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

KELSO fromthehorsesmouth.tips. 12.10: Vamanos. 12.45: Oscar Ceremony. 1.20: Kalaharry (ew). 1.55: Western Rules (ew). 2.30: Ain’t My Fault, trained by Miss Linda Russell, is due to get off the mark after finishing second in three career runs, in the Memorial Handicap Chase over 2m 1f.

3.05: Quids In, trained by Donald McCain jnr (ew). 3.40: Excelarator Express.

