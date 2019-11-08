Doncaster races hit by flooding 

By Andrew Atkinson

Doncaster’s meeting on Saturday November 9 has been cancelled, due to a waterlogged track at the Yorkshire venue.

Sixty millimetres of rain and a further 1.5mm had fallen 48 hours ahead of Saturday’s scheduled meeting, with further rain forecast.

“There are areas of standing water on the track. All the drains are absolutely full,” rued Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan.

Doncaster’s fixture was set to be the finale of the 2019 Flat campaign on the Turf, with the November Handicap the feature race.

In Doncaster 116 flood warnings remain in place, said a Met Office spokesperson.

Doncaster’s first NH 2019-20 jumps fixture is on December 13-14.

