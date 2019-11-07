Simply Beautiful for O’Brien

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

AIDAN O’BRIEN saddles Simply Beautiful (1.30) in the British Stallion Studs Fillies Listed Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday.

Ballydoyle maestro O’Brien heads to Yorkshire with Simply Beautiful (8-1) in the C1 race over 1 mile 2 furlongs, fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection, having won at Naas in June, and finished second in a trio of runs since, in Class 1 company.

Magic Lily, trained by Charlie Appleby, with William Buick up, who finished second at Saint-Cloud in October over 1m 1f, has stepped up to C1 company, having won at Newmarket in September; also selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

In the C1 Listed Stakes over 6f, distance winner Sir Thomas Gresham (2.05) 12-1; and Stake Acclaim, 12-1, trained by David Ivory, with Adam Kirby up, are each-way selections by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Vardon Flyer (12.20) fromthehorsesmouth.tips ew. 12.55: Bailey’s Blues ew fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection.

Muntadab (2.45) 16-1, trained by Roger Fell, carrying top weight of 9st 11lb; and Raydiance 20-1, are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

In the C2 Bombadier Handicap over 1m 3f, Jabbaar (3.15)

25-1, a distance winner, trained by Ian Jardine and ridden by Tom Eaves, 25-1; Eddystone Rock, 25-1, and Deja, 5-1, are each-way selections by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Wahoo (3.50) and Presidential, are each-way selections by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

SOUTHWELL fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections. 4.40: Dutch Artist (ew); Molten Lava (ew).

5.10: Requited. 5.40: Lexington Flair. 6.10: The Resdev Way (ew). 6.40: Liambra (ew). 7.10: Sommer Katze. 7.40: Bo Samraan. 8.10: Strict (ew).

