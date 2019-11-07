Rock on Tommy!

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

PHILIP Kirby entries on Thursday proved fruitful, saddling two runners that finished third at Sedgefield, ridden by Thomas Dowson.

“We are pleased to have saddled two runners that ran third at Sedgefield,” Philip told fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

L’attendue (8-1) with Dowson up, ran in the HD Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle over 2m 3f, with the going soft, heavy in places.

Gordalan (16-1) under Dowson, ran in the Juvenile Hurdle C4 over 2 miles, with the going heavy in places. A race won by rank 80-1 outsider Geyser.

“I can only describe the going as ‘awful ground’. L’attendue and Gordalan both ran good races at Sedgefield,” said Green Oaks Farm, Richmond, north Yorkshire gaffer Philip.

