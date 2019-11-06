Major expansion continues at Pinatar Park

Over 500 new homes for Pinatar Park

As the urban area of San Pedro del Pinatar grows to the southeast the Pinatar Park and Dos Mares shopping centres, on National Highway 332, have served as magnets for urban development and, if new fast food and supermarket businesses are added to the north perimeter, we will see the largest partial plan of recent years, most certainly in the post-crisis real estate era.

The City Council has already given the green light to a project that will allow the construction of 540 new homes in an area of ​​221,636 square metres that extend between the neighbourhood of Los Sáez and the road del molino del Chirrete, covering a large area that reaches the north of ​​Santiago de la Ribera, thereby providing a connection with the municipality of San Javier.

It also includes a protected natural area, the Regional Park Arenales and the Salinas de San Pedro, with 8.56 square kilometres.

The Los Sáez plan will include 16,901 square metres of green areas which will be covered in pines with the municipal objective of recovering the the green forest that gave rise to its name more than three centuries ago.

As in each new urban expansion, the new neighbourhood will also have areas reserved for social, sports or educational equipment, the final use of which is still to be decided. In line with the new urban developments, the Los Sáez partial plan will be “low density, with duplex houses and landscaped plots,” says the mayor.

The project is highlighted by the wide avenue planned to link with la avenida de la Romería de la Virgen del Carmen that runs along the coast of Lo Pagán. The new neighbourhood will have a cycle lane network and bushes and trees alongside the pavements, which will meet the conditions of accessibility and a minimum width of 1.80 meters. Works will begin at the beginning of next year.

The Pinatar Park commercial area has 13,350 square meters of commercial area although Activ Group last year bought another 6,200 square meters of land to create new modular premises.

Since the beginning of this second phase of expansion, a bowling alley has been built with 18 lanes and there have been several new businesses, in addition to the DIY hypermarket Leroy Merlin Compact, which opened its doors last Wednesday.

With the new stores and facilities, this commercial centre, located right on the border between San Pedro del Pinatar and San Javier, is acquiring muscle to compete with the leisure and shopping giant Zenia Boulevard, located on the AP-7 motorway about 16 kilometres to the north.