Alicante-Elche flights unaffected following huge fire near airport

By Andrew Atkinson

Alicante-Elche airport announced that flights have not been affected, following a huge fire near to the airport.

Black smoke billowed from a clothes recycling unit, near to the N340, which was closed at the height of the blaze on Wednesday, November 6.

The Bomberas raced to the scene – with firefighters in attendance dousing the fire – that could be seen by bathers on Guardamar beach.

A road closure was put in place by the Policia, who also attended the blaze, close to Aitana School.

All flights in and out of Alicante-Elche airport were unaffected.

The cause of the fire is unknown and investigations are ongoing, with the Bomberos remaining on site.

Photo: Lesley Elder.