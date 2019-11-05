Staff wanted at James Moffatt Cartmel stables

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

TRAINER James Moffatt, based at Cartmel, Cumbria, is looking for full and part time staff – either with or without racing experience.

“We are looking for new members to add to our small, but successful team,” said James, who has saddled a Cheltenham Festival winner, and had runners in the 2017 and 2019 Grand Nationals.

During recent years Moffatt’s highlights include Highland Lodge winning the Becher Chase at Aintree in 2015, finishing second in 2016, beaten a nose, and finishing third.

Highland Lodge also ran very well in the 2017 Aintree Randox Grand National, jumping the fences with aplomb.

Moffatt has been the leading Cartmel horse racing stable-trainer, in the past three seasons. Successes at the track include Altruism, winning the Crystal Cup, the biggest race held at Cartmel.

“We have high ambitions to take on other big races, throughout the forthcoming seasons,” said James.

“The opportunity to join our team includes riding every day, going to race meetings, furthering their career and education within racing,” said James.

Candidates must be over 18 years old, unless they have attended the Racing College, if aged between 16-18.

The successful candidate must be able to competently handle horses, have a wide awareness about the equine athlete, including safety procedures when handling horses in a working environment.

Candidates must be motivated, have a good work ethic, be a team player, able to work individually, trustworthy, reliable, and use their initiative.

A driving licence is not essential, but preferred.

Daily duties include: General yard work, mucking out, grooming, leading horses. Riding horses (candidates do not necessarily have to have experience with racehorses).

Taking horses racing; preparing horses, good presentation skills, leading horses in the Parade ring, monitoring aftercare, and recovery from races.

Hours include: Full time work, Monday-Friday 6.45am -12.30. 3pm-5.30pm. Saturday 6.45am-12.30pm.

Work one weekend in every 4.

When it’s your weekend: Saturday – 6.45-12.30, 4-5

– Sunday 7-9.30, 4-5pm. Following Thursday afternoon off (subject to runners).

Part time work: 1 in 4 weekends. Weekday hours to be discussed. No accommodation.

Applicants please apply by emailing your CV, with a cover letter, to: pollysteele1@icloud.com

and cc: jamesmoffatt@hotmail.co.uk

*James Moffatt trained Lough Kent winning at Perth.

The post Staff wanted at James Moffatt Cartmel stables appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.