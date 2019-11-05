After a bad run of results the Orihuela CF manager, Miguel Ángel Villafaina, was dismissed on Sunday following the club’s 1-2 defeat at home to UE Cornellà.

With just one victory and 7 points from 11 games his sacking was on the cards but the popular coach still leaves the club in a far better position than when he first took charge just over a hundred games ago.

In a statement to supporters Villafaina said that despite his dismissal he is “proud of the work done at Orihuela and grateful for the opportunity he was given.”

On Monday the club was plunged even deeper in crisis with the departure of the Technical Director, Domingo Grau, who submitted his resignation for “shared responsibility at the club’s situation.”

However Club President Antonio Felices has said there has been no shortage of interest in the position of manager with both Vicente Mir. Deseado Flores, who was recently in charge of Real Murcia, and Josico Moreno, former coach of Elche and Atlético Baleares throwing their hats into the ring.

The duties of Technical Director will be provisionally assumed by Luis Terres, son of the vice president while the former player and assistant coach Jorge Sanz “ Fleki ” is currently looking after the team. However the club says that it hopes that the new coach will be appointed in time for next Sunday’s game against leaders Lleida in Catalonia.

Orihuela CF currently sits one place off the bottom of Segunda Division B, Group 3, 4 points adrift of safety.