It’s Almost Panto Time!

By
@leadernewspaper
-
0


It’s Almost Panto Time!
It’s Almost Panto Time!

And Cinderella, the Wicked Stepmother and two of the Ugliest Sisters (Fartina and Listeria) you have ever seen, are coming to the Teatro Cardenal Belluga in San Fulgencio from 28th-30th November. Oh yes they are!

The Stagestruck winter show will have additional treats in store, including a dazzling laser show, and some very exciting dance routines…so don’t miss this wonderful family show!

Tickets are 10 euros and available from The Card Place, Benimar – The Post Box, Doña Pepa – Cards and More, La Marina. You can reserve on line by emailing stagestruck.show@gmail.com or call 625 883 387

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

 

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY