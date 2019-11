TALENTED Algorfa artist/sculptor/photographer teenager Olivia O’Rourke has produced a caricature sketch – of Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader journalist Andrew Atkinson!

“Olivia’s sketch caricature imitation certainly has a striking characteristics effect,” said news and Chief Sports Editor Andrew.

Olivia, 19, from Kent, who has been in Spain since age six, completed her studies at the Art & Design College. Olivia’s contact: Oliviako21@gmail.com