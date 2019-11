STUDIO32 Musical Theatre group are pleased to announce that rehearsals for our Winter musical extravaganza “Dracula Spectacula” are well underway.

In this bubbling modern extravaganza, a young, sweet but vulnerable schoolteacher Miss Nadia Naïve and her pupils are swung into riotous Transylvanian happenings with the irrepressible Count Dracula and his gruesome acolytes.

Hot on the heels of Count Dracula are vampire hunters Dr Nick Necrophiliac and his companion, Father MacStake. They are ably assisted by their loyal and trusted friends, husband and wife team Hans and Gretel who run the local Inn.

Come along and enjoy a sizzling score and a hilarious script and we encourage you to join in the fun and come to the show dressed in Halloween costume, the scarier the better. Pictured are members of the company who not only form the chorus, but also play various characters throughout the show.

STUDIO32 are proud and delighted to once again be supporting charities and good causes in the area. The show goes on from Friday 15th November to Sunday 17th November at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio, all performances start at 7:30pm with doors open at 7:00pm. Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced 10 euros, and can be obtained by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or calling 744 48 49 33.

Current seating availability for each performance is available on their website www.studiothirtytwo.org so book your seat now and you’ll be sure to enjoy a fabulous evening’s entertainment.