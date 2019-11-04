Spacious three bedroom detached villa with beautiful sea views for sale in Blue Lagoon

This detached villa in Spain is a three bedroom, two bathroom property with beautiful sea views from the balcony. The property is located in Blue Lagoon, San Miguel de Salinas, in the Alicante province.

The property grounds may be entered by an electric gate which leads down the driveway to a garage where one car can be parked. There is also a “Winter Garden” (conservatory) which has a spa and used as an area to relax.

Up one flight of stairs you find the living accommodation with the living / dining room, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen area. On this floor, you also find a nice balcony which has lovely sea views. There is also a second set of stairs which leads to the upper floor.

On the upper floor there is a third bedroom and bathroom area.

The property is on a plot of around 600m2. It is located close to bars, restaurants, and a supermarket. It is also just a short drive to the Villamartin Plaza, the La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center, beautiful award-winning Blue Flag sandy beaches, some fabulous golf courses, and all amenities.

Visit the Spanish Riviera Homes website at for full details. Appointments can be made by filling out the enquiry form (an experienced Spanish property consultant will contact you) or by contacting +34 617 537 866 by Whatsapp or voice.

Property for sale in San Miguel de Salinas

San Miguel de Salinas is a lovely Spanish village located in the South of the Costa Blanca. It lies within the Community of Valencia and the province of Alicante. Nearby villages and towns include Los Montesinos Torrevieja and Orihuela.

San Miguel de Salinas is situated on a hill 75 meters above sea level. For the high points, the village has beautiful panoramic views of the salt lakes of Torrevieja and La Mata. It also has lovely Mediterranean sea views. The town has many bars and restaurants and some supermarkets. It has a very good junior school and a highly rated senior school.