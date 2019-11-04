Los Montesinos €1m Sports Pavilion

THE Hon. Diputación de Alicante has agreed to approve a 1 million euros-plus covered sports pavilion in Los Montesinos, Alicante.

“The Project was requested in 2018 to the deputation of Alicante,” Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron told me.

The sports pavilion construction costs will total €1,049,999.99, of which €950,000 will be subsidised by the Provincial entity, and the remainder by Municipal contribution.

“It is planned that the sports pavilion will be open in 2020,” said a delighted Mayor Butron.

The sports pavilion will be built close to the town’s municipal stadium, of which the council has invested a substantial amount of money in recent years, with a new stand and a newly laid playing surface being undertaken this year.

“95 per cent of the budget will be borne by the Diputación de Alicante,” added Mayor Butron.