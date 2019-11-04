IMMINENT CLOSURE OF APAH RESCUE CENTRE

This is happening tomorrow, Tuesday 5 November – very urgent

APAH rescue needs your help.

APAH kennels (The Asociacion Protectora De Animales Horadada) rented their land from a landlord who received the rent but never paid the mortgage so the house and land were repossessed by the bank. For 4 years Natasha has lived in the house which is in disrepair (sometimes no electric, rising damp, flooding and very poor drainage.

All these problems would need addressing which would cost a very lot of money) but because of her love for the dogs she was waiting to hear from the bank so that she could be able to buy the house. On numerous occasions and thousands of euros to solicitors and has been to court asking for the settlement value.

Last week she was told 165.000 euros but today the solicitor has come to her and said they now want 195.000. They are now evicting her and removing all the dogs. So please please share this post to everyone.

If the dogs are taken to the perrera they could be put down in 7 days. We need residence of foster for our 20 dogs. All our dogs photos and information are on www.apahrescue.org.