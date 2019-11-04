Guardia Civil helicopter service rescue 21 people from cave

By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

The Guardia Civil helicopter service was called into action during severe windy weather conditions at sea – leading to a party of 21 people being rescued.

The Guardia Civil, participating with Salvamento Marítimo, undertook the evacuation operation of the ‘cova del Llop Marí’.

In the dramatic helicopter rescue operation the Guardia Civil service rescued a female – who had suffered a broken arm, and a child – amongst the party.

The rescue operation lasted 20 hours – with seven people transferred to hospital.

The ‘cova del Llop Marí’ is located in an area of difficult access, in the vicinity of the tourist beach of La Granadella, where Kayak and Paddle Surf enthusiasts flock.

The incident occurred after the group found themselves trapped in a cave on the coast of Jávea in the Alicante region, during wind storms on Sunday, with the group having taken refuge in a cave.