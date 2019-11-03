Over 55,000 people marched through the streets of Cartagena on Wednesday, in one of the largest demonstrations that has ever taken place in the city, as they demanded that the government take urgent and definitive measures to combat the pollution in the Mar Menor as well as preventing the now common flooding in coastal towns.

Read more about the demonstration and find out also why Spain’s fourth general election in as many years, at a cost approaching 200 million euro, might be yet another complete waste of taxpayers’ money.