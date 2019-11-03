Pola and Daya contribute to great game of football

Santa Pola City 1 v. Daya Nueva 1

It was a pretty even start but the home side looked a very well organized and quick unit. There was some very good football being played by both sides but City were just edging things at the twenty minute mark. On twenty two minutes a glorious inswinging corner from Daya almost found its way straight into the net !!

On twenty five minutes a good cross by the home side should have led to their opening goal but the resulting header missed the target. On twenty eight minutes Daya had what looked like a good goal ruled out for offside !

Just minutes later the visitors went ahead when following great play from Angel a terrific shot flew home. More pressure from Daya forced the home side keeper into making a couple of good saves. On thirty five minutes it was 1-1 when the customary Daya defensive cock-up reared its ugly head ! Daya then had two bites of the cherry to get their noses back in front but City saw off the danger. So 1-1 at the break in what had been a thoroughly entertaining first period.

Daya were very quickly into their stride at the restart and on fifty minutes Alex stormed down the left, cut in and unleashed a fantastic left foot strike that beat the keeper all ends up but came back off the crossbar and was scrambled away to safety. On fifty five minutes Daya had a corner kick that caused mayhem in the City defence.

The visitors seemed to be calling all the shots now but Santa Pola City were still a dangerous side and could still hurt Daya. This almost occurred on sixty minutes when a fierce strike from distance produced a very good save from Soriano in Daya’s goal. As the match entered the final ten minutes it was end to end football with either side capable of finding a winner.

With just two minutes left Daya were clean through on their opponents’ goal with just the keeper to beat but somehow he made a fantastic stop to deny Daya almost certain victory. So final score was a thoroughly enjoyable 1-1 draw.

Daya Dave

Team Sponsor: Segurlab