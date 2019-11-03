LADY BUTTONS ‘QUEEN’ OF YORKSHIRE!

Bookies hit with 45,649-1 fromthehorsesmouth.tips 10 horse accumulator

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

LADY Buttons showed her class, under 11st 4lb, when landing the bet365 Mares Listed hurdle over 2m at Wetherby – as featured by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Trained by Philip Kirby – who dubbed Lady Buttons the ‘Queen’ of Yorkshire, after Adam Nicol rode her to victory in beating 7-4 favourite Indefatigable by 1 3/4 lengths.

“I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for the horse – and the owners who have been loyal to me,” said jockey Nicol.

Nicol, back in the saddle after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, said: “I broke my leg on New Year’s day – and it’s been a tough time.”

Owned by Keith and Jayne Sivills, Lady Buttons (2-1) tracked the leaders and made headway before three out. She led two out, and kept on well, before being driven out to win.

“Lady Buttons is very versatile and loves the track,” added Nicol.

Lady Buttons was repeating last year’s win at Wetherby and jubilant trainer Kirby told me: “Brilliant! She jumped very well and knows when she has done the job.

“She has always been very good, right from when winning a Bumper race. Fingers crossed, she’ll keep going.”

Lady Buttons was back safe and sound at the Green Oaks stables on Saturday night: “Lady Buttons is The ‘Queen’ of Yorkshire!,” quipped Kirby.

A plethora of Congratulations poured in following Lady Buttons success, and Kirby said: “Thanks goes to everyone. On behalf of the team we thank you so much for your messages.

“We really appreciate your support and good wishes.”

Winning selections by fromthehorsesmouth.tips at Wetherby included Kapgarry (3-1) from 4-1 ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies.

“Kapgarry showed ability over fences and I am hopeful we can go on from here,” said Twiston-Davies.

Proschema (5-2) from 11-4 completed a fromthehorsesmouth.tips 42-1 treble.

Renwick (4-1) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips ran second, backed from 5-1.

At AYR, Rosie And Millie (11-10) ridden by Brendan Powell, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips gained a 15 lengths victory at the Scottish track.

At ASCOT, fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Ecco (11-10) returned to the winner’s enclosure.

Clondaw Castle (4-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection ran second; and Red Force One (8-1) selected each-way, was beaten a neck by Gumball.

In the Sodexo Gold Cup fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection Potterman (25-1) ran fifth, with Skybet paying five places.

At a blustery NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection George Of Hearts (13-2) under Cieren Fallon, backed from 8-1, was a winning tip; Lord North (10-11) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.tips 14-1 double.

Each-way fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Madeleine Bond (6-1) ran third, in the 16 runners field; Swift Approval (12-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection ran third.

Baaqy and Raaq were fromthehorsesmouth.tips non-non-runners.

At CHELMSFORD Valeta (100-30) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips was Saturday’s eighth winning tip.

Aidan O’Brien trained Persia (4-9) ridden by Donnacha O’Brien comfortably won the Tote Sport Conditions Stakes over 1m 2f, beating stablemate Cormorant (11-4) into second place.

John Gosden trained First In Line (7-4) from 5-2, ridden by Cieren Fallon, was fromthehorsesmouth.tips tenth winner on Saturday in the Tote Sport Handicap over 1m 6f, completing a fromthehorsesmouth.tips 17-1 treble – and culminating with a 45,649-1 ten horse winning accumulator!

Letmestopyouthere (7-2) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips ran second.

