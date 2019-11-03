CD Benijofar promotion form

By Andrew Atkinson

CD Benijofar continued their form going into November with a 3-1 home win on Saturday against Atletico Crevillente in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 14 – to go second in the table.

CD Benijofar’s promotion credentials include victories against Sporting Saladar, Atletico Algorfa, CD Dolores and UD Horradada B in October, in a bid to gain promotion to the 1st Regional.

UD Horradada B hit a magnificent seven – in a 7-0 home win against Sporting Saladar.

CF Playa Santa Pola and Deya Nuevo Atletico CF shared the points in a 1-1 draw; as did Torrevieja in the 1-1 scoreline against Bigastro CF.

In the Preferente IV CD Murada lost 3-1 away at Atletico Torrellano, with a consolation goal by Carles.

In the 1st Regional G8 CF Castalla hit CF Sporting de San Fulgencio for six – in a 6-0 home win.

Hondon Nieves C went down to a narrow 1-0 home defeat against Alguena CF. Atletico de Catral drew 1-1 at home against Santa Pola CF.