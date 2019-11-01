Stunning ground floor apartment for sale in Spain with private swimming pool

This property in Spain for sale is a stunning ground floor apartment with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom and private pool. It is located in Los Altos on the Orihuela-Costa, just a short drive to beautiful award-winning sandy beaches and a 5 minute walk to bars, restaurants, supermarkets, and all amenities.

This immaculate ground floor apartment has it’s own pool and access to a beautiful communal pool with fantastic views over the country side. Local supermarket, restaurants and bars are close by.

The property comprise of terrace from where you enter into the living / dining room, separate kitchen with access to a small back patio with some storage space, 2 double bedroom and to bathroom with shower.

The property benefits of built-in wardrobes, hot and cold air-conditioning, fully furnished, private garden with own pool, and under build which can be converted into another bedroom and a terrace which is glassed in with glass curtains.

For further details or to arrange a viewing of this Spanish property, please enquire through www.spanishrivierahomes.com or call / Whatsapp +34 617 537 866 or +34 664 577 810.

Spanish property sales and prices still growing in Murcia

Statistics published by Spanish notaries in October 2019 suggest a slight slowdown in the number of Spanish properties sold. During the second quarter of 2019, notaries reported that property sales figures throughout Spain was down almost 8% in comparison with the same period in 2018.

The hardest hit locations were the Balearics with a 20.8% decrease in property sales, Madrid with a 17.6% decrease in the number of properties sold in Spain, the Comunidad Valenciana with a decrease of 9.4%, and Andalucia where property sales in Spain fell by 8.9%.

However, the Region of Murcia showed an increase of 2% in the number of Spanish property sales, and a 10.3% rise in the number of properties sold in Extremadura.

The average price of land in Spain rose around 1% to €1.430 per square meter. In the Region of Murcia this increase was 3.4%.