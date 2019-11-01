SPAIN RESTAURANT PAYS €2.80 PER HOUR

Police arrests’ swoop after tip off

By Andrew Atkinson

RESTAURANT employees at a Spanish eatery were paid as little as €2.80 an hour – that lead to the owner and managers’ arrests by police.

A police spokesperson reported that the workers signed their payslip salaries – due to threats of dismissal if they did not do so.

The Restaurant staff were obliged to work up to 14 hours a day – six days a week – earning a top salary of €40 for each day’s work.

In addition to the poor salary earnings, staff were reportedly refused entitled holiday leave.

Work undertaken by the Restaurant staff also included cooking, cleaning and undertaking Maintenance tasks.

The Policia Nacional were given information about the Restaurant accusations, and investigations took place.

The Policia Nacional thereafter arrested the Restaurant owners and managers, for crimes against workers’ rights, and also threatening employees.

The Restaurant in Escorca, Mallorca, and the owner have not been identified.

In 2019, the National minimum wage in Spain remained fixed at 1,050 € per month; 12,600 euros per year, taking into account 12 payments per year. Accordingly the National minimum wage was raised 191.4 € per month, from the previous year, 22.29%.