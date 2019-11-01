O’Brien and Gosden to strike at Newmarket and Chelmsford

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

AIDAN O’Brien and John Gosden stables saddle good prospects – at both Newmarket and Chelmsford meetings – on Saturday.

Ballydoyle maestro O'Brien saddles Grenadine (11.45) in the opening race at Newmarket; with Gosden saddling Baaqy (12.20) at racing's Headquarters, in race two.

2019 Flat Champion jockey Oisin Murphy is up on Stars In The Sky (12.55) trained by William Haggas.

George Of Hearts (1.30) ridden by Cieren Fallon (3lb claimer) and Madeleine Bond are selected each-way.

In the Horris Hill Stakes Group 3 race over 7 furlongs, O'Brien trained San Pedro (2.05) a winner a Leopardstown over 7 furlongs on October 26; and Raaeq, a winner last time out, is an each-way selection.

Alpen Rose (2.40) a distance winner, trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by Adam Kirby, is selected in the Listed Stakes C1, over 1 mile.

Lord North (3.15) trained by John Gosden, a beaten favourite last time out, is set to make amends in the Listed Stakes over 1m 2f, with Robert Havlin up.

Accidental Agent (3.45); Presedential (4.15) and Swift Approval (4.15) are selected each-way.

At CHELMSFORD Valeta (4.30) and Serious Jockin, trained by Mick Channon, is an each-way selection. Desert Peace (5.00).

Aidan O'Brien trained Persia (5.30) is selected in the Totesport Conditions Stakes, over 1m 2f.

My Amigo (6.00). First Line (6.30) trained by John Gosden and ridden by Cieren Fallon is selected in the Totesport Handicap, over 1m 6f.

Michael Appleby trained Case Key (7.00) selected each-way. Noble Peace (7.30) selected each-way. Letmestopyouthere (8.00) selected each-way.

