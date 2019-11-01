NH campaign gathers pace at Ascot, Wetherby and Ayr 

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

THE 2019-20 National Hunt campaign gains pace – with three top meetings at Ascot, Wetherby and Ayr on Saturday, November 2.

The Sodexo Gold Cup Handicap Chase over 2m 7f at Ascot has a £56,000 winner’s booty, with Mister Malarky (3.20) trained by Colin Tizzard and ridden by Tom Scudamore and Potterman (16-1) both selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

At WETHERBY Adam Nicol, back in the saddle after injury, is up on Philip Kirby trained Lady Buttons (1.55) in the bet365 Mares Hurdle (Listed) race.

Lady Buttons, carrying 11st 4lb, faces top opposition including Vision Du Puy and Zambella, both undefeated in their respective two races, for the £12,000 winning purse.

WETHERBY fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections. 12.50: Renwick (ew). Absolutely Dylan (ew).

12.50: Kapgarry (ew). 1.55: Lady Buttons. 2.30: Proschema. 3.05: Ballyandy. 3.40: Top Ville Ben. 4.10: Romeo Brown (ew).

AYR fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections. 12.35: Rosie And Marie (ew). 1.10: Sporting Press. 1.40: Gold Opera. 2.15: Taking Risks. 2.50: Ballyvic Boru. 3.25: The Steward (ew). 4.00: Dubai Days.

ASCOT fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections. 12.25: Sizing Tara (ew) Rebel Leader (ew). 1.00: Ecco. 1.35: Pingshou. Jammy George (ew). 2.10: Speredek (ew) Clondaw Castle (ew).

2.45: Red Force One (ew). Adjali (ew). 3.20: Mister Malarkey (ew) Potterman (ew). 3.55: Castledhem (ew).

