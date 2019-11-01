Murada held by Benidorm

By Andrew Atkinson

CD Murada shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Calvari Benidorm in the Jordana 9th Preferente Regional IV with goals from

Juanita and Carles Ruzafa.

In the Valencia 1st Regional G8 Santa Pola CF top the table after an impressive start to the 2019-20 season, underlined with a 4-1 win against UDF Cox.

REFC Torrevieja sit in second spot, climbing the table following a 3-1 win against Hondon Nieves C.

A plethora of teams are chasing the leading clubs, with Hondon Nieves C, CD Cox, Racing San Miguel and UDF Sax in the race for promotion.

CD Cox moved up to fourth place after a 2-1 away win at CF Sporting San Fulgencio, with Racing San Miguel defeating CF Castalla 3-2 to remain in the top six, along with UDF Sax.

CD Altet shared the spoils in a six goal, thrilling 3-3 draw against CF Popular Orihuela.

Atletico de Catral CF and Callosa Deportivo CF B are hoping to improve their form and positions in the run up to the Christmas break, away from the lower echelons of the table.