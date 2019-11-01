La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center hosts the Zenia Solidarity Gala

The recent floods (DANA) have wreaked havoc in the region of the Vega Baja which has prompted La Zenia Boulevard and local businesses to lend their support to those affected.

ADIS (Asociacion de Personas con Diversidad Funcional), the Association of People with Functional Diversity, (www.adisvegabaja.org) lost a vehicle which was essential for the transportation of affected children, youth and adults.

On 9th November 2019, La Zenia Boulevard, together with the support of local businesses, will donate a new van to the association. The event, supported by many singers, dancers, musicians, and magicians, will be a mixed array of entertainment and the keys to the new van will be handed over to the charity.

The event is being organised in order to raise awareness of the problem of people with disabilities and let people know how DANA has affected them and what can be done to help them.

The event begins at 3pm and runs through until to 8pm. It will take place in on the main stage at the La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center.