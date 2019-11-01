Cheap property for sale in Spain just 300 meters from award-winning sandy beaches

This cheap property for sale in Spain is a lovely beachside Punta Prima apartment. It has one bedroom and one bathroom. The property is located just a short walk to some fabulous award-winning sandy beaches, some great restaurants, supermarkets, and all local amenities.

This property is a first floor apartment. It is South-facing with a balcony with nice views and all day sunshine. The walk to the beach is just 7 minutes and the walk to all other local amenities is just a few minutes.

This property has a living / dining room with open plan kitchen. There are patio doors which leading to the balcony. The bedroom has fitted and freestanding wardrobe, and there is a bathroom with a bath. There is also a separate closet for storage.

This property is part of a block of apartments which have access to nice gardens and a shared use of a communal swimming pool.

The property is sold fully-furnished.

Visit www.spanishrivierahomes.com for more details about this Spanish property or to arrange a viewing. Alternatively call or Whatsapp +34 617 537 866 / +34 664 577 810.

Property for sale in Spain is showing signs of growth

Property for sale in Spain is and will continue to remain a hot topic this year. Foreign buyers are in love with the cities of Barcelona, Madrid, Alicante, as well as the coasts and the islands. In 2018, 65,506 non-resident foreigners bought property in Spain. That is more than 1,200 per week (or 250 per weekday). This figure is 7.6% higher than the number of property sales in Spain in 2017. It is also the ninth consecutive year when demand for Spanish property has continued to grow.

Despite the dreaded Brexit, more enquiries than ever before are made by UK buyers who continue to be the largest nationality purchasing property in Spain. Currently an average of nearly 200 Spanish property purchases are made by Brits each week.

The property market in Spain is offering buyers double digit returns in some cases and access to mortgages from Spanish banks is becoming easier. People who rent will be able to buy their own property in Spain. The banks will allow them to make monthly repayments on a mortgage which is equal to or lower than the amount they have been paying as monthly rent. Up to one million Spanish households will switch from renting to buying in the next three to four years.