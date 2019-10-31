Why WordPress Digital Nomads Should Protect Their Privacy?

The digital nomad lifestyle is a modern dream. Being able to travel anywhere in the world while still maintaining your 9-5 security can give you a ticket to redefining your life. You can work from anywhere you want while still enjoying the luxury of a consistent paycheck.

The level of freedom and flexibility this provides is a tempting avenue for many who freelance, blog or have an online business through WordPress . But what about your vital information and internet security as you travel and access public Wi-Fi networks throughout the world?

The Importance of Privacy on Public Networks

You may be exposing your identity and activity while browsing, writing, or publishing on public networks . This can put your bank information and identity details in a potential crisis if your internet connection is unencrypted.

For a WordPress digital nomad, it is vital to protect your accounts. Your social media, PayPal information, banking details, and passwords to valuable accounts can all be stolen through unprotected public networks. This could seriously harm your financial situation or put you in a destitute position where your primary income avenues are cut off. This could turn into a crisis while traveling abroad.

VPNs are one great way to protect your internet presence. They allow you to privatize your internet connection, encrypting your data sent across networks from any prying eyes that may also be using the public network as well. They are great tools for securing browsing, online financial transactions, and maintaining anonymity.

VPNs can be very affordable and are definitely worth the investment. It is far too easy for someone to access your information on a public network and making any transaction without encryption is a major risk for identity theft or having your account hacked. Investing in a quality VPN is an expense that is simply becoming standard and necessary for WordPress digital nomads.

Solving Security Problems

In our modern world cybersecurity is a constant and ongoing concern. As everything becomes digitized we’re increasingly relying on the internet to do business. This means more scammers and criminals are turning to hacking and spying on private information. This can mean big consequences and many headaches if your information is exposed and utilized.

The benefit of a VPN goes beyond your banking and financial security . It can also mean increased security for clients whose sensitize information you may handle. It can protect your private conversations and even all you to bypass blocked content in certain regions.

It is far too easy for a hacker to access your information when you connect to public Wi-Fi. For this reason, a quality VPN is becoming standard to any WordPress digital nomad who is relying on public networks to work. Digital nomads are at a greater risk than office workers, who may enjoy the benefits of working for a business that has invested in these security measures and may even employ cyber-security individuals to keep valuable information safe. If you’re living the digital nomad lifestyle, you are solely responsible for making sure that the sensitive information on your laptop is secure.

Bypass Security Locks While Traveling

There is another benefit to utilizing a VPN that goes beyond security. Oftentimes traveling can trigger security red flags for automatic security systems integrated into your major accounts. This includes social media, email, and commerce sites. This can be a huge headache if every time you move to a new location you have to jump through the same hoops to unlock your most-used accounts.

Using a VPN not only protects your IP address, hard drive and browsing history, but it can help your accounts consistently recognize you and preventing triggers from moving to a new location. This way, no matter where you are in the world, your accounts will recognize you as being in the same location.

Ways to Improve Your Internet Security

Beyond investing in a VPN, there are several other ways you can protect your privacy online as a WordPress digital nomad. This includes using encrypted websites, making sure your software is updated and utilizing anti-theft services.

An encrypted website will have HTTPS as part of the web address in the toolbar. This is an important indicator that the information you share will be safe from onlookers. Anti-theft services that can be used on smartphones and tablets can help prevent a thief from accessing any important information if your phone is lost or stolen. And finally, regular software updates help patch holes and improve security for hackers and viruses.

Living as a WordPress digital nomad can offer great benefits that free you from traditional job settings. You may have a rare chance to see the world and explore places you would not be able to otherwise. But with this comes the responsibility to ensure your business can be conducted safely. Ensuring your account information, identity and sensitive information are not exposed will benefit you, your business and your clients.

Don’t hesitate when it comes to investing in quality security software, including anti-theft and a VPN. It seems like a rare possibility, but hacking and the theft of information online is becoming more rampant as we advance. Thankfully, so is our anti-theft technology. Stay up to date on how you can protect yourself and your private information as a digital nomad.