This two bedroom, one bathroom ground floor apartment is for sale in the popular Altos del Limonar urbanisation in Torrevieja. The property is well secured and it is located on a gated community. This cheap property in Spain by the beach has just been REDUCED in price from 69.950€ to 64.950€.

It has access to a very nice communal swimming pool.

This property for sale in Spain is a short walk to Carrefour and the Habaneras Shopping Center and has good access to bars, restaurants, local schools, medical facilities, and all other amenities.

Low community fees.

About the Spanish property market

Property for sale in Spain is and will continue to remain a hot topic this year. Foreign buyers are in love with the cities of Barcelona, Madrid, Alicante, as well as the coasts and the islands. In 2018, 65,506 non-resident foreigners bought property in Spain. That is more than 1,200 per week (or 250 per weekday). This figure is 7.6% higher than the number of property sales in Spain in 2017. It is also the ninth consecutive year when demand for Spanish property has continued to grow.

Despite the dreaded Brexit, more enquiries than ever before are made by UK buyers who continue to be the largest nationality purchasing property in Spain. Currently an average of nearly 200 Spanish property purchases are made by Brits each week.

The property market in Spain is offering buyers double digit returns in some cases and access to mortgages from Spanish banks is becoming easier. People who rent will be able to buy their own property in Spain. The banks will allow them to make monthly repayments on a mortgage which is equal to or lower than the amount they have been paying as monthly rent. Up to one million Spanish households will switch from renting to buying in the next three to four years.

Visit www.spanishrivierahomes.com for more details about this Spanish property or to arrange a viewing.