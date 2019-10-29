Workshops, parades and costume contest celebrate Halloween

The unquiet spirits, vampires and the omnipresent zombies will take over streets next Thursday in the name of spooky fun, no more so than in Torrevieja where the Councillor for Commerce, Rosario Martínez Chazarra, and the Councillor for Youth, Diana Box Alonso, have announced details of the activities that will take place on Thursday, October 31 during the Halloween holiday in the Plaza de la Constitución, Paseo Vista Alegre, Paseo de la Libertad, and in the commercial area of ​​Torrevieja.

The shops, through the Association of Small and Medium-sized Merchants (Apymeco), as well as many establishments that are not within the association, will take part in the City Council promotion. In addition, Apymeco will present two prizes, one for “The most terrifying photo” and another for the “Best individual costume” in the parade, with the winners receiving a night at a four-star hotel, spa session, dinner and breakfast.

From 7pm there will be a parade through the commercial area with the aim of encouraging visitors to visit local shops.

The Halloween parade itself will feature a float as well as many schools and dance academies of the city, and is open to anywone who wishes to take part.

It will start from the Town Hall, in the Plaza de la Constitución, continue along Calle Ramón Gallud to Calle María Parodi and then on to Paseo de la Libertad. On the Paseo de la Libertad it will stop in front of the stage where the prize for the best individual costume will be presented.

On the Orihuela Costa the 3rd Halloween Orihuela Costa Parade will take place, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the La Florida urbanisation. It will be held in the streets around The Abbe Tavern featuring music, children’s entertainment, inflatables and face painting for children. Once again the lead will be from the city council although there will also be a major involvement from neighborhood associations of La Florida Las Fillipinas and schools.

The Halloween parade in Zenia Boulevard will take place at 6.30 pm on Saturday although there will also be events on Thursday and Friday, details of which are available on the website at: zeniaboulevard.es/eventos. There is also information on the back page of this newspaper.

The weekend will start on Thursday, 31st October 2019, with a screening of the horror film, “Coco” the story of a young woman who is haunted by memories of her childhood.

On Friday, visitors to the La Zenia Boulevard will be able to enjoy face painting at various points around the centre, and can take part in the “Day of the Dead” game.

On Saturday, the “Day of the Dead” game strikes again and visitors are given a second opportunity to take part prior to the parade. There is also a “Halloween Musical” and the little ones can spend their time taking part in a children’s mask-making workshop.

More details are available on the official website of the La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center which can be found at www.zeniaboulevard.es.

Of course the night is also a favourite for children who go ‘Trick-or-treating,’ setting off on Halloween night in costume and ringing doorbells to demand treats. Although a tradition in the UK and Ireland for more than a century it tends not to happen so much here in Spain because of the difficulties presented in gaining access to gated communities, but there are many children who will persevere so do make sure that you are stocked up with penny treats just in case.

In the event of having a peaceful night without the constant chapping on the door you will at least have the pleasure of being able to enjoy the treats yourself over the weekend.