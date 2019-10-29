Tough road Trip proves too much for Orihuela Costa Veteranos.  

In what was their first away fixture Orihuela Costa Veteranos suffered an away day defeat at the hands of the more experienced La Coca de Aspe side.

Missing several players for the Sunday afternoon kick off the away team got off to a sluggish start conceding four early first half goals as the home side played some slick passing football to open up the visitors defence.

Although the away team grabbed a late first half goal themselves they trailed 4-1 at the interval.

The start of the second half saw a much more confident display from the away team with a number of chances created to get them back into the match. With the score at 6-4 with 18 minutes to go it looked like Orihuela Costa Veteranos could salvage a point but the home side proved too strong and with fresh legs coming off the bench made the tie safe with two late goals themselves to run out 8-4 winners taking all three points.

Captain Paul Gardner said “ Unlucky today lads, I didn’t think the score justified the game as we gave away a few goals through our own mistakes and missed chances of our own at the other end.

Final result : La Coca de Aspe 8 – 4 Orihuela Costa Veteranos

Goal scorers Runar Olafsson 2, Declan Houlihan 2

Man of the Match Paul Bishop

Special thanks to our sponsors:

Di Stefano Bar, Playa Flamenca Painting Services, Little Bits ( Building and General Maintenance Services )