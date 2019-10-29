The next Spanish for beginners course will get underway on Wednesday 13 November from 1230 to 1345 hrs. It will be held at the Residents Drop in Centre in Lomas de Cabo Roig.

In order to enrol on the course students must be a member of Orihuela Costa Community Care Association which costs 10 euro per annum. Thereafter the cost of tuition is by donation, a minimum of 1 euro per week.

More information on the course: oc.communitycare@gmail.com or call into the library Monday or Wednesday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm.