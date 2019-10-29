Replicas of Nao Victoria and the Galeón España arrive in Torrevieja

The Nao Victoria and the Galleon Andalucía left Almeria yesterday en route for Torrevieja, where they are scheduled to arrive at the port of Torrevieja today Tuesday, to celebrate the Festival Marítimo V Centenario Primera Vuelta al Mundo, the III edition of the Maritime Festival V Centenario First Tour of the World in the city.

This is an event that has already been held in Seville and Almeria, where it has received more than 15,000 visits, and that from Thursday, October 31 and until November 10, will take place in Torrevieja, on its fishing pier.

The event brings together the most representative historical ships of an era of Spanish maritime voyages. The Festival will have the presence of the Nao Victoria replica as the main ship and its ambassador par excellence, which has just concluded a successful tour of several ports in Spain, France and Italy. This is the replica of the ship that in 1519-1522 carried out one of the greatest maritime feats of all time, the voyage around the world, the Magellan and Elcano circumnavigation.

During the years 2004/2006 the ship completed its own trip around the world, sailing more than 26,000 miles and stopping in 17 countries, being the first ship of its type to make the journey. Since then, it has carried out many more great cultural tours that have taken it to the US. and dozens of countries in Europe such as France, England, Holland, Belgium, Germany, Lithuania and Poland, arriving in more than 50 ports and receiving thousands of visitors.

The Andalusian Galleon will accompany the Nao Victoria, which is the replica of the famous Spanish galleons that for centuries linked Spain with America and the Pacific. An imposing vessel of 55 meters in length, it is authentic floating museum of our maritime culture, which has just concluded a tour that has taken it from Spain through ports in northern Europe in France, Holland and Germany.

In 2010 it sailed from Seville to the Shanghai Expo in China and in 2013 it crossed the Atlantic to spend more than four years in America, arriving in Santo Domingo, Puerto Rico, USA and Canada, and making stops in more than 70 cities such as New York, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Miami, San Juan de Puerto Rico, Toronto and Quebec. Thousands of people from all over the world have already visited its decks.

The two ships will be in Torrevieja and open to visitors from October 31 to November 10, in the Fishing Pier.

GENERAL PUBLIC OPENING

Dates: October 31 to November 10

Place: Fishing Pier – Puerto de Torrevieja

Schedule: Open weekdays from 9am – 7pm and Sunday from 10am – 7pm

Tickets: adults € 8 // Children (5 to 10 years old): € 4 // € 20 Families (2 adults + up to 3 children from 5 to 10 years old) // Free for children under 5 years old.

Sales points: at the Dock or on the web: www.fundacionnaovictoria.org