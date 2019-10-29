POLICE WARN OF ‘SIGNIFICANT’ POISONING OF CATS

By Andrew Atkinson

LOCAL Police of Los Montesinos and the Ayuntamiento have condemned the poisoning of cats – deemed to have caused the deaths of ‘significant’ numbers.

“It has been reported that massive poisoning of cats in specific areas of the urban area has been observed in recent weeks,” said a spokesperson from Los Montesinos Town Hall.

The poisoning of cats includes several that had been subject to the sterilisation campaign, promoted by the Council.

“We are are currently undergoing a sterilisation campaign and at present we do not know who is behind the poisoning of the cats,” Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron told me.

The poisoning may be constituting a crime, identified in Article 337 of the current Criminal Code.

“The Council would like to inform that the law does not consider cats that are in the urban area as Feral cats, giving them consideration of domestic animals,” said the spokesperson.

“Investigations are continuing,” Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron told me.