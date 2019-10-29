Parliament endorses decree to regularise houses in Andalusia

On Thursday 24th October the Parliament of Andalusia endorsed the government’s new Decree by a large majority. The Decree contains urgent measures to deal with an estimated 327,000 irregular houses in its territory. It was endorsed with PSOE, PP, Ciudadanos and Vox delivering a combined total of 90 votes in favour, whilst Adelante Andalucia voted against with 16 votes.

The spokesperson for homeowner’s association AUAN, Gerardo Vazquez, who attended the session said “We are very happy with the efforts made by the Ministry to quickly deliver a regulation that may help many thousands of people who deserve fast solutions because this has been going on for a long time. “

AUANs president, Maura Hillen, expressed her satisfaction that the PSOE, in opposition, had also chosen to support the Decree. “It is good to see our politicians putting the interests of the people they represent above party politics and I hope that their support sends a positive message to all our town councils so that they support homeowners in this situation and do not place unnecessary obstacles in the path of those seeking to regularise their homes”.