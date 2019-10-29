OH HOW WE DANCED

Age Concern celebrated on Saturday 26th October with their End of Summer event held at The Club in Quesada. This hugely successful event saw a lively crowd tuck into a delicious 2 course carvery.

Followed by music from the Campoverde Reef Band, undoubtedly the best band on the Southern Costa Blanca and Murcia, who played songs from the 50’s up to modern day.

Their musical expertise thrilled all the dancers and the dance floor was packed. A grand raffle was held and lucky ticket holders chose their prizes which ranged from perfume, a beauty basket, alcohol (of course) basket of fruit and the list goes on!!

Age Concern raised 342 euro on the night which will go straight towards maintaining all the services to help vulnerable people in our area. To find out how Age Concern could help you please visit the website www.ageconcerncostablancasur.org.

Why not follow us on Facebook AGE CONCERN COSTA BLANCA SUR for regular updates on all our social activities at our Day Centre and around town. You may like to pop into the Day Centre at Calle Paganini, La Siesta to our daily coffee morning from 10am – 1.30pm, meet our fantastic volunteers where you’ll meet and make friends. Contact telephone number 966 786 887 for all enquiries.