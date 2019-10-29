The EuroMillions lottery is played across nine European countries – Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Euro millions lottery draws take place in Paris at 21:00 on Tuesday and Friday evenings and the game offers a minimum guaranteed jackpot of €17 million which, in the past, has rolled over to a staggering €190 million.

The jackpot prize for this draw is approximately €71 million.

The Euromillions lottery draw takes place in Paris at 21:00 local time on Tuesday and Friday and the latest Euro Millions lottery results and winning numbers are available shortly after that time.

The winning Euro Millions lottery numbers for the draw held on Tuesday, 29th October 2019 are:

TBC

A complete breakdown of the Euro Millions lottery prize fund for this week’s draw, including details of the winning Millionaire Maker numbers for the main countries, are made available shortly after the draw has finished.

The next Euromillions jackpot for the draw to be held on 1st November 2019 is € tbc.

The post Euro millions lottery results and winning numbers for Tuesday, 29th October 2019, draw 1263 appeared first on Lottery News and Results.