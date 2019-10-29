Dumped mattresses cost Torrevieja council 160,000€ to collect

By Andrew Atkinson

Dumping of thousands of mattresses in Torrevieja has been ongoing for over a year – that has cost the City Council tens of thousands of euros to collect.

“Mattresses, everywhere in the Municipality, have been removed – only for more to reappear,” said a spokesperson.

Since Municipal workers discovered the initial dumping practise last year it has cost 160,000 euros to remove them.

The Torrevieja Municipal services have reportedly removed a staggering 9,000 mattresses to date.

Health issues have been flagged up, in the wake of the prohibited dumping within the Municipalities, a particular issue during the summer.

Councillor for Urban Cleanliness of the City of Torrevieja, Carmen Gómez Candel reportedly said in a Municipal plenary meeting that 240 mattresses had been collected in one day.