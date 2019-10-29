CF Sporting San Fulgencio hoping to kick-start season

By Andrew Atkinson

CF SPORTING San Fulgencio star Dani O’Rourke is hoping the Valencia 1st Regional G8 team can kick-start their 2019-20 campaign, in the wake of poor results, thus far.

“The team is not having good results – but everything is fine – and I am convinced everything will work out well, as the season progresses,” Dani, who departed Sporting Saladar in a move to CF Sporting San Fulgencio this season, told me.

“There are a lot of quality, great players at the club,” said Dani, formerly of CD Montesinos and CD Almoradi.

CF Sporting San Fulgencio had a good pre-season, following the arrival of new players added to the squad, that will take time to gel: “Above all we are all together – and are all going in the same direction.

“The players are fully confident we will start to get good results soon,” said Dani.